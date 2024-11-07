A father is accused of killing his 7-year-old son in Gohpur’s Solengi locality. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Thursday when Mikagang Saikia allegedly took advantage of his wife's absence to carry out the heinous act, reportedly smothering his son, Iman, with a pillow until the boy stopped breathing.

According to initial police reports, Saikia fled the scene shortly after the incident. Witnesses report seeing Saikia leaving the premises on a scooter soon after the child’s death was discovered. Police rushed to the scene upon receiving reports and have launched a detailed investigation into the events surrounding the crime.

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