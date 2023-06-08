In yet another sensational incident of ragging in educational institutions in Assam, a man was thrashed mercilessly by a group of senior students of Guwahati's Gurukul Grammar School for objecting to his son being ragged by the unruly group of students.

A male student of Gurukul Grammar School studying in class XI was allegedly ragged by his seniors. When the student's father raised voice against the ragging, the group of students began beating the man black and blue leaving him grievously injured.

The incident has left everyone shocked with many demanding the accused students be punished for their act.

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