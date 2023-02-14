Fearing arrest amid an ongoing child marriage crackdown in the state, a 27-year-old man, killed himself in Baghmara village under Gauripur police station in Dhubri district of Assam on February 14 morning.

The deceased was identified as Kasem Ali Paramanik, a father of three, who committed suicide by slitting his own throat with a knife at his own residence.

It has come to the fore that Paramanik was mentally suffering ever since he came to know about the crackdown on child marriage in the state and eventually took this extreme step.

''A person identified as Kasem Ali Paramanik killed himself around 2 AM in the morning of February 14 fearing arrest following the child marriage crackdown which saw on his mobile. He was depressed and wasn't able to sleep and kept roaming,'' said the village panchayat president while speaking to the media over the matter.

''Whenever he comes to meet people, he often asks whether he will arrest or not. He got married in 2011 and his wife was not an adult as she was under 18 years. He was scared and took this extreme step and ended his life,'' he added.

Paramanik left behind his newborn baby girl with his wife Sharifa Begum along with two other kids.

Miffed over the incident, Paramanik's wife Begum questioned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and held him responsible for his husband's act.

''Tell Himanta Biswa Sarma that because of him, my husband killed himself. I want Himanta to bring back my husband and my kids have become fatherless,'' Sharifa added.

Meanwhile, locals, in the area have urged the government to take responsibility of the family.

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