Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah on February 13 announced cash rewards for all police personnel who played a crucial role in solving the kidnapping and murder case of Biswajit Hazarika.

A total of 24 police officers were a part of the investigation team who cracked the case.

While addressing a press conference, Barah informed shared details about the said kidnapping case of Hazarika who was kidnapped on the evening of October 9, 2022, while returning to his home in a rickshaw.

The kidnappers sent a video of Biswajit and asked for a ransom of Rs 40 lakhs in exchange for the release of the victim.

“No information was available about the location of Biswajit,” he added.

After a month on November 1, an unidentified body was found in Assam’s Nellie area which was later identified to be the body of Biswajit.

Following the incident, the parents of the victim appealed to the Commissioner of Police on February 9 to investigate the case and requested to arrest the accused involved in the death of their son.

The police then launched an investigation and arrested six people in connection to the kidnapping and murder case.

The accused have been identified as video editors of a news portal Debajit Deka, Ajay Kalita, Pranab Ranghang, Sanjay Kumar Phagat, Paresh Chetri, and Mayur Nath.

The main mastermind behind the case was Ajay Kalita, a resident of Panjabari.

“We came to know about the information based on a confession made by Pranab who confessed that they kidnapped the victim to make easy money,” Barah added.

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