In a shocking incident, a female boxer from Guwahati has allegedly been held captive by miscreants in Nigeria.

As per reports, the victim identified as Barnali Baurah Saikia went on a holiday to Nigeria on October 28 following which there was no communication with the victim's family for the next three days.

However, on the fourth day, the victim managed to reach out to her family members and informed them about her condition.

According to Barnali, a person named King picked her up from the Nigerian airport and snatched away her visa and passport.



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Speaking to the media, the daughter of the victim said, "On October 28 my mother went to Bangalore to Lagos in Nigeria along with my father's acquaintance...it was all fine in the beginning but in the last few days she has not been given food and basically she has been abducted."

Further, the victim's daughter confirmed that her mother went on a 14-day visa on October 28.

Based on the initial information received, the victim's family have lodged an FIR at the Dispur Police station and stated that Barnali Baurah Saikia's return ticket was on October 13 at 10:45 PM which was done by a person named Swami Nayan Saikia, however, King did not allow Barnali to reach the airport, stated the FIR.

It is to be mentioned here that the Nigerian man identified as King got familiar with Barnali Baurah Saikia's family six months ago in Guwahati.

The family has also reached out to the Delhi crime branch for additional help in order to bring back Barnali Baurah Saikia safely home.