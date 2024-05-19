A non-teaching female staff member at Silapathar College, Assam, was reportedly assaulted by the college principal, Lakshminath Pegu, on May 19.

According to initial reports, Pegu allegedly threw three heavy files at the fourth-grade employee, identified as Madhu Sahu, leading to serious injuries.

Madhu Sahu, initially treated at Chilapthar Hospital for significant head, face, and nose injuries, was later transferred to Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh for advanced care. She is currently under treatment in the surgery department of the medical college.

The incident has prompted Sahu's family to file a complaint with the Silapthar police station. The alleged assault has sparked significant reactions within both the local community and academic circles, drawing attention to the issue of workplace safety and conduct in educational institutions. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

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