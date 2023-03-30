The water transport department on March 30 ordered the suspension of ferry services in Assam's Majuli after rise in water level of the Brahmaputra River.

According to reports, the water transport department ordered the suspension of ferry services at Majuli's Aphalamukh ferry ghat after the Brahmaputra River's water level rose.

As many as three ferry ramps may have been submerged as a result of the rising water levels, according to information received.

As a result, there were no more ferry services between Nimati ghat and Aphalamukh ferry ghat. The Inland Water Transport Department issued the directive.

A ferry operator in the region told the media about the suspension of ferry services that they were forced to remove the ferries because they could not be parked there. Due to the rising water levels, he stated, "All ferry services have been suspended as of now." We are don't know for how long the administrations will be suspended".

Due to its inability to be parked, we were forced to remove "Rupesh," the ferry's name. As the water levels have risen, the ferry ramps have become submerged. Due to the unstable riverbank and the erosion of a portion of the landmass, we are unable to construct new ramps. As a result, ferry services will not resume immediately,” he continued.

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