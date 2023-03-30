The officer in-charge of Badarpur Police Station in Assam has been reserve closed on March 30 following a firing incident under the station’s jurisdiction.

As per preliminary reports, Badarpur Police Station OC Chandan Goswami was reserve closed with immediate effect.

Reports state, during an operation to catch a criminal, Badarpur Police blank fired at the criminal identified as Ruhul Amin.

The police had gone to get a blamed in view of a few objections documented against him at the Badarpur Police headquarters.

However, Ruhul Amin is said to have become involved in a fight and then attacked the police, forcing them to fire blank shots to control the situation.

Enraged locals stormed the Badarpur Police Station after the incident that occurred following the Taraweeh Namaz, escalating tensions. To keep the crowd under control, police fired a round as a last resort.

Additional reports claim that the crowd also attempted to block the national highway that links Assam and Tripura. Subsequent to getting data about the episode, extra administrator of police (ASP) Partha Pratim Das arrived at the spot.

The enraged locals then demanded that the ASP reserve the OC of Badarpur Police Station. Consequently, orders from the Karimganj locale director of police (SP) came to hold close the Badarpur Police headquarters OC Chandan Goswami.

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