The MV Lohit ferry, which was en route to Majuli, went missing in the middle of the Brahmaputra River in Assam.

According to accounts, the boat was sailing from Nimati Ghat in Jorhat to Kamalabari, Majuli.

The ferry carrying 134 passengers and 32 bikes left Nimati Ghat around 1.30 PM, but it is believed to have gone lost due to dense fog.

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Concerns about the safety of individuals on board the boat are mounting with time.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a search and rescue expedition from Kamalabari.

As officials step up their search for the missing ship and its passengers, efforts are being made to find them.

This is a developing story.