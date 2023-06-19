A landslide has been reported near Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on June 19 triggered by the incessant rainfall.

As per reports, a part of the road collapsed in Durga Sarovar causing panic among the people residing near the area as there are several residential houses below the road.

Meanwhile, the officials of the district administration have already reached the spot and currently started the restoration work.

So far, no causalities have been reported due to the landslide.

On the otherhand, a landslide has also been reported from the Kharghuli area of Guwahati.

Also Read: Assam: One killed in landslide in Guwahati's Dhirenpara area

Earlier on June 17, a guard wall of a sweets-making factory in Guwahati's Dhirenpara collapsed resulting in the death of a man on June 17.

The deceased identified as Mukhtar Ali was working at the factory premises time of the tragedy and was later found buried beneath the rubble.

As per reports, the guard wall came crashing down on the small business unit that made sweets situated at Sonali Path in the Dhirenpara locality.

Local police, together with a team of SDRF officers, quickly arrived on the scene and began rescue efforts.

Officials discovered the victim deceased after removing the rubble and cleansing the scene.

The corpse was retrieved and sent for post-mortem.

