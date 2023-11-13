Amidst Diwali celebrations in Guwahati, an intoxicated woman caused a ruckus on the Shraddhanjali Flyover on Zoo Road, Guwahati on November 12 when she was pulled over by traffic police for not wearing a helmet.

The situation escalated when she aggressively resisted the police's attempts to correct the violation, behaving erratically and even tearing off a police officer's nameplate.

Claiming to be the wife of a police officer, the woman further complicated the situation. The police confiscated her motorcycle and driver's license and initiated legal action against her. In addition to legal repercussions, her driver's license may be revoked due to her reckless behavior.

Also read : Mizoram: 15 kg meth worth Rs 45 crore seized in state's Zokhawthar area