In a joint operation carried out by the Assam Rifles and the Zokhawthar Police Department, 15.91 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 42 crores were recovered, according to a release by the HQ IGAR (Inspector General Assam Rifles) (East) on Sunday.

The tablets were recovered in the general area of Zokhawthar on November 10, that is, Saturday. A combined team of Assam Rifles and the Zokhawthar Police Department carried out the operation based on specific information.

The entire consignment has been handed over to the Zokhawthar Police for further legal proceedings. The ongoing smuggling of drugs and illegal cash is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India at large. Assam Rifles have continued their efforts against the illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to capture the kingpins behind the smuggling activities.

Earlier during the week, a joint operation of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police led to the capture of five Myanmar nationals and recovered 2.61 kilograms of heroin valued at Rs 18.3 crores.

Also read : Mizoram: Five Myanmar nationals held with heroin worth over Rs 19 crore