Renowned Assamese filmmaker Rima Das has been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, also known as the Oscars, as part of the Class of 2024. Das is among 487 new members from 57 countries, including 71 Oscar nominees, 19 winners, and eight dual invitees.

Rima Das, acclaimed for films like "Tora’s Husband" and "Village Rockstars," is one of several Indian invitees. Other notable Indian invitees include "RRR" director SS Rajamouli and veteran actor Shabana Azmi. The Academy announced the new members on its official Instagram account, expressing pride in the new class.

Congratulatory messages poured in for Das, with actor Adil Hussain calling her an inspiration and praising her contributions to Indian cinema. "Big Congratulations @rimadasFilm!! You are such an inspiration. Your contributions to Indian Cinema exemplify the true meaning of 'Less is More.' Best wishes," Hussain wrote on social media.

Das joins the ranks of other Assamese representatives at the Oscars Academy and the third after sound designer Amrit Pritam Dutta and audio engineer Debajit Changmai.

Born on May 13, 1981, in Kalardiya village near Chhaygaon, Rima Das is celebrated for her works like "Village Rockstars" and "Bulbul Can Sing," which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Her films have won over 70 awards at more than 120 prestigious film festivals worldwide, including India's National Film Awards. "Village Rockstars" also represented India at the Academy Awards in 2019. Das is a versatile artist, serving as writer, director, producer, cinematographer, and editor for her projects.

Her films explore diverse themes, from an elderly man's new discoveries in "Man with the Binoculars" to a young girl's dreams in "Village Rockstars," and the challenges faced by teenagers in "Bulbul Can Sing." During the COVID-19 pandemic, she depicted the struggles of a family man balancing business and personal life. Das is known for her authentic storytelling, capturing intricate relationships, personal growth, and the essence of life amidst natural settings.

Initially pursuing acting in Mumbai, Das discovered her passion for world cinema and decided to make her own films despite limited resources. Returning to Assam, she embraced the richness of her hometown, leading to the creation of "Village Rockstars" with a DSLR camera, establishing herself as a pioneering filmmaker.

Recognized as one of the Most Influential Young Indians by GQ India in 2018, Das is also a Brand Ambassador for the Toronto International Film Festival's 'Share Her Journey' campaign, advocating for gender equality in cinema. She has served on juries at prestigious film festivals, including the Berlin International Film Festival Generation 14plus, Mumbai International Film Festival, Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and Zlin Film Festival for Children & Youth.

The Class of 2024 comprises 44 percent women and 41 percent representatives of underrepresented ethnic and racial communities. Other prominent Indian figures invited include Shabana Azmi, Ritesh Sidhwani, Sheetal Sharma, Anand Kumar Tucker, Nisha Pahuja, Hemal Trivedi, Gitesh Pandya, cinematographer Ravi Varma, and choreographer Prem Rakshith, known for his work on the Oscar-winning song "Naatu Naatu." Upon accepting these invitations, the new members will increase the Academy's total membership to 10,910, with 9,934 members eligible to vote in the 97th Oscars in 2025.

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