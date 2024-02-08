Assam is set to publish its final electoral roll on February 8. This follows the first electoral roll after delimitation, which was published on December 8, 2023.

Individuals can verify their names on the list in several ways. They can visit the office of the District Election Officer (DEO), the E.R .O., or the Circle officer's office.

Alternately, they can check at the concerned polling station. The list will also be available online on the official website www.ceoassam.nic.in. For further details or assistance, individuals are advised to contact their Booth Level Officer (BLO). The Voter Helpline app can be downloaded for convenient access. Additionally, one can log in to voters.eci.gov.in.

The delimitation exercise resulted in a revised count of electors in Assam, totaling 2,43,02,460 individuals. This figure includes 1,22,12,483 male electors, 1,20,89,569 female electors, and 408 electors from the third gender, marking an increase of 1,90,717 electors or 0.8 per cent compared to previous data.

The final electoral roll's publication coincides with the anticipation of the 2024 Indian general election in Assam, scheduled to be held on or before May 2024. This election will determine the representatives for the 14 Lok Sabha seats from Assam in the 18th Lok Sabha.

For those seeking access to the electoral roll, services have been made available through the Internet, Common Service Centres known as "Arunodoy Kendra," and Public Facilitation Centres (PFCs) at various administrative offices. These services ensure that citizens can obtain certified copies of the voter list, enhancing transparency and accessibility in the electoral process.

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