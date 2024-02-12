Assam's Finance Minister, Ajanta Neog, is preparing to present the state budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday, February 12. This will be her fourth budget. Neog has previously stated that this budget will be realistic.

The budget session of the state assembly commenced on February 5 and will end on February 28. In the previous year, Neog presented a budget with an aggregate expenditure estimated at Rs 3.21 lakh crore. In other news, the Assam cabinet has approved the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, aimed at curbing fraudulent healing practices in the state.

The state cabinet of Assam, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, in a meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Guwahati on Saturday.

This was announced by Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah. The bill aims to provide relief to victims of fraudulent magical treatments.

In addition, the cabinet has approved the establishment of the Wildlife Safari & Rescue Centre in the Namdang Reserved Forest, Dibrugarh district. The project, estimated to cost Rs 259 crore, intends to provide rescue and rehabilitation services for the region's fauna.

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