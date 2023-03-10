An FIR has been lodged against the chairman of Dhubri Zilla Parishad, Ashadul Rahman, along with two others at Dhubri Sadar police station for allegedly tampering with government funds and indulging in various illegal activities.

Nipon Roy, Junior Assistant cum Accountant lodged the FIR, alleging that extreme anarchy in Dhubri Zilla Parishad is going on and there is no link between the Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and other employees of the Zilla Parishad.

In its FIR, Roy alleged rampant corruption in various scheme works, government funds and Own Source Money (OSR) has been misused.

OSR is a fund that is collected from Hat-Ghat and other related works and deposited in a joint account of the CEO and Chairman of Zilla Parishad, following an order which was issued by the commissioner of panchayat and rural development on April 30th, 2022.



Commenting on the same, Rahman said that as per rules, a joint account of the Chairman and CEO of Zilla Parishad should be opened, but to date, in Dhubri Zilla Parishad no such joint account has been opened.

''Keeping Zilla Parishad chairman in dark, a section of people including CEO Biswajit Goswami and Nipon Roy are doing everything at their own will,'' Rahman alleged.

However, Goswami said that he had already taken up the issue of opening a joint account with Roy, but why the same was not created he was unaware of that.

''The OSR account which is handled by Roy, who cleverly never opened the joint account of CEO and Chairman, misused the money himself,'' claims Rahman.



Rahman, also claimed that on February 24th, 2023, he wrote begged Goswami, CEO Zilla Parishad Dhubri seeking reasons for not creating a joint account for so long and also asked for last year's balance sheet of OSR money.

''So far how much money has been collected from Hat-Ghat in the last year and whether the money is been used or not and what is the remaining balance of the OSR account,'' Rahman asked.

''Following such questions, Roy, accountant of Zilla Parishad in fear lodged the FIR at Dhubri Sadar police station,'' Rahman claimed.

In the meanwhile, Dhubri police have begun their investigation into the matter and on the other hand, the chairman has demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.

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