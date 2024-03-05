Fire broke out near New Bongaigaon station in Bongaigaon district reportedly originating from an oil pipeline. The incident has prompted immediate efforts to contain and extinguish the flames.

Local authorities are currently engaged in firefighting operations to bring the situation under control. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be determined.

Details regarding the ongoing firefighting efforts and any potential injuries or casualties remain unclear at this point. Authorities are likely to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire and evaluate the overall impact on the surrounding area.