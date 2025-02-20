Assam: Firearm along with live bullets recovered near Namghar in Puronigudam, probe underway
A .22 pistol along with three live bullets was discovered in an abandoned state near a Namghar in the Puronigudam-Kashorigao area of Samaguri.
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A .22 pistol along with three live bullets was discovered in an abandoned state near a Namghar in the Puronigudam-Kashorigao area of Samaguri.
Local residents spotted the firearm in a jungle near the religious site and immediately alerted the authorities. Acting on the information, Puronigudam police reached the location and seized the weapon.
Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the pistol and the circumstances surrounding its abandonment
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