Two FIRs were filed against the AIUDF chief and Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal over his remarks on the Hindu girls on December 3.

Notaby one FIR was filed by Hindu Yuva Chhatra Parishad and another one by the Barpeta unit of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

The Hindu Yuva Chhatra Parishad in its FIR against Ajmal at Nagaon Sadar police station claimed that indecent statements have been made against Hindus.

On the other hand, the AJP vice-President of the Assam National Council has filed an FIR against the Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal in the Hatigaon police station and demanded that action should be taken against him for his remarks on Hindu girls.

It is to be mentioned here that while the Hindu Yuva Chhatra Parishad filed the complaint in support of Hindu girls and women, Dulu Ahmed claimed that Badruddin Ajmal has been making such comments to benefit the BJP over a period of time.

Also Read: AIUDF chief's statement on Hindu population is well-orchestrated plan between CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Badruddin Ajmal: MP Gaurav Gogoi

AJP's general secretary Govind Gayan challenging the state government said that if Badruddin Ajmal is not arrested then the state government is having a secret understanding with the Maulana.

Further, the AJP also accused Ajmal's remarks of conspiring to create communal clashes in the state.

Amid the controversy reeling post the contentious statement made by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal stating that Hindus should follow the formula of getting their girls married at the age of 18, Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi slammed Ajmal for his regressive and sexist comment and said that there are two gentlemen in Assam who are trying to distract the attention of the people of India through their controversial comments.

Lambasting both Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AIUDF Chief, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi states, “It is a mutual statement in consultation with each other. It is a coordinated statement. People of Assam have been seeing these two for many years and how these two are able to create unnecessary controversy only to distract the attention of the people of India. While Himanta Biswa Sarma compares Rahul Gandhi to an Iraqi dictator, the other person from Assam tries to make an unwarranted comment. So this is orchestrated fruitfully between these two gentlemen who are secret friends like Karan-Arjun who are trying to distract the attention of the people of Assam”.