The banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) on October 29 reacted to the post shared by DGP GP Singh saying that the senior cop should instead focus on the misdeeds conducted by his department rather than counting crimes and actions conducted by the outfit.

The Director General of Assam Police, Gyanendra Prasad Singh on October 28 addressed the youth and urged them not to sacrifice their lives for an authoritarian organisation. He emphasized the futility of such actions and implored. “Once again, the same story. They won’t change. Young friends from Assam, don’t waste your life for an autocratic organization. Your life has no value there. Please, please, please”, wrote GP Singh on X in connection to the execution of two young ULFA-I cadres Abinash Kalita (Vibhakar Kalita) alias Pranab Asom and Tanmoy Bora alias Dwip Asom.

The militant outfit while slamming the statement of GP Singh said, “It may be recalled that on September 17, 2022, Pranab Asom escaped from the camp along with another cadre. But on the morning of September 18, 2022, the duo were detained by the members in charge of our guard. Instead of bringing the two back to the camp after being detained, one of our cadres shot the two from a distance.

Although the two were reported to have been killed in the clashes, our chief through a televised interview and our latest video message has already made it clear that a clash ensued. Yet as per our organisation’s law and Code of Conduct we held the cadres accountable for the murder of the two escapee cadres and all necessary actions are being initiated. On the contrary, what has Assam Police chief Gyanendra Prasad Singh done?”

“After you took over as DGP [special], have you kept track of how many fake encounters, sexual assault by police, physical abuse, fake gold drugs trade by police, money laundering by police, suicide of police members etc. have taken place in Assam? Your misdeeds are not associated with crime? However, we have never shied away from the details of that incident. The outfit has been vocal and always clear of its law and code of conduct” mentioned ULFA-I in their press note.

The outfit has further urged the senior police not to meddle in their issues by making bold statements against ULFA-I on media platforms or TV.

“So instead of getting your head down on our statements and messages, focus on making your own department clean and transparent. Wash your ass first. Just as you follow a constitution, we also abide by our Constitution and we are towards it. Every leader, officer, member/member is respects the organisation’s constitution”, added ULFA-I.

Hitting out at GP Singh of allegedly orchestering the murder of six young men in Assam during the CAB/Anti-CAA movement, ULFA-I asked the senior police to recall the past instances and reflect on his actions. Also mentioning about SI Junmoni Rabha’s case, ULFA-I urged the senior cop to stop shedding ‘crocodile tears’ and instead work towards providing justice to the bereaved mother of late SI Junmoni Rabha who has lost both her children and continues to await for justice.

Also read : Assam: ULFA-I cadre executed for trying to flee camp in Myanmar