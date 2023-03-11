In a bid to empower the transgender community, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), on March 10 opened a tea stall named 'Trans Tea Stall' which is operated by transgenders.

As per a railway official, the Trans tea stall is the first of its kind and an initiative by NFR to be opened up in any railway station in the country and it has been done with the active collaboration of the All Assam Transgender Association.

The said tea stall was launched in the Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner Office compound in Guwahati.

''Anshul Gupta, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway inaugurated the Trans tea stall at platform no 1 of Guwahati railway station on March 10 in the presence of Swati Bidhan Baruah, Associate Vice Chairman of the transgender Welfare Board of Assam,'' said Sabyasachi De CPRO of NF Railway.

It is worth mentioning that the initiative is a part of the Centre's comprehensive scheme for transgenders named ''Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise'' which includes a sub-scheme for comprehensive Rehabilitation for the Welfare of Transgender Persons.

As per reports, the NFR is mulling to operate more such Trans tea stalls at other railway stations in the region.

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