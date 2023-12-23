In a significant crackdown on the illegal narcotics trade in Assam, law enforcement authorities have made a substantial drug bust in the Cachar district.

On December 23 2023, five individuals were arrested with over 300 grams of heroin. The arrests were carried out by local police as part of ongoing efforts to combat the drug menace in the region.

The individuals taken into custody are currently undergoing further investigation. While specific details regarding the circumstances of the arrest or the identities of those apprehended have not been released, it is known that one of the arrested persons is Amaj Hussain Barbhuyia, a 30-year-old scrap shop owner, along with his staff member Mostak Ahmed, aged 25. They were involved in the delivery of the drugs.



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This operation highlights the persistent issue of drug trafficking in Assam and the proactive measures being taken by law enforcement agencies to address it.

The quantity of heroin seized is a testament to the scale of the illicit activities in the area and the dedication of the police to uphold community safety and security.

The incident sends a clear message about the commitment of Assam's law enforcement to eradicate drug trafficking and its harmful impact on society.

Further updates on the arrests and legal proceedings are expected as the investigation progresses.