In a significant crackdown on illegal arms in Assam, the state police have made a substantial recovery of ammunition in the Karbi Anglong district.

On December 22 acting on intelligence inputs, a large amount of ammunition and six magazines were in the possession of two persons in the Bokajan area in the Karbi Anglong district.

The exact origin of these arms is currently unknown.



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The recovery also included 150 live ammunition of an AK series rifle and Insas rifle, six magazines and other items.

This operation is part of Assam Police's continued efforts to combat insurgency and maintain law and order within the state, which has 36 battalions dedicated to such tasks.

While the investigation into the matter is still underway, the seizure represents a significant blow to the operations of any militant outfits operating in the area. It highlights the vigilance of the Assam Police in curbing the flow of illegal arms in the state.