Sri Bhumi police in Assam, maintaining a strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, apprehended five illegal infiltrators—four Rohingyas and one Bangladeshi—attempting to cross into India.

The individuals were identified as Abdul Raazzak, Saddam Hussein, Moktul Hussain, Nurul Amin, and Hafsa Bibi.

Acting swiftly, the police intercepted the infiltrators near the border and, following necessary procedures, pushed them back into their respective territories.



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Authorities have intensified surveillance along the border to curb illegal crossings, ensuring national security remains uncompromised.

Officials reiterated their commitment to preventing unauthorized entry and emphasized that any attempts at illegal infiltration would be met with strict action.

The crackdown comes as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen border security and tackle cross-border movement effectively.