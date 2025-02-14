Teams from Mumbai and Assam police on Friday visited the residence of podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known for his BeerBiceps YouTube channel, in connection with a probe into his controversial remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s now-deleted show India’s Got Latent.

However, authorities found his Versova flat locked, an official confirmed.

Allahbadia’s comments about parents and sex on the show sparked massive outrage, prompting multiple complaints, including one filed in Guwahati, Assam, for alleged promotion of obscenity in public content.

The Mumbai police had earlier summoned him to appear at Khar police station on Thursday, but after he failed to do so, a second summons was issued for Friday. Allahbadia had requested that his statement be recorded at his residence, but the police denied this request.

With Allahbadia untraceable, both Mumbai and Assam police teams visited his residence but found it locked. The officials later returned to Khar police station to plan further action.



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The case in Guwahati was registered on Monday, naming Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija. The Assam police team has also engaged with Maharashtra Cyber Department as part of their investigation. Meanwhile, Mumbai police and the cyber department have summoned Raina to appear within five days.

So far, seven persons have given statements in Mumbai, including Makhija, Chanchlani, and Allahbadia’s manager. However, Mumbai police have not yet filed an FIR in the matter. Authorities are also set to record the statement of Pratham Sagar, the video editor of India’s Got Latent, later today.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has taken a broader approach, summoning at least 50 individuals connected to the show.

On Thursday, actor and television personality Raghu Ram, who was part of the judging panel, also recorded his statement.

The controversy surrounding the YouTube show continues to unfold, with police tightening their investigation into the alleged obscene and offensive remarks made during the program.