Search operations in Assam's Badarpur led to the seizure of narcotics valued over Rs 70 lakhs and the detention of five smugglers, according to officials.

The raids were carried out by Badarpur Police following specific intelligence inputs about a woman among five others involved in the smuggling operation.

The police seized around 277.22 grams of heroin from the smugglers. The detainees were identified as Hassan Ali, Najir Uddin, Babul Hussain Laskar, Lalsanjo and Tunhaulian Langel.

The first three detainees are residents of Badarpur, while the other two are from Churachandpur in Manipur. The accused were caught red-handed during a drug deal behind a pan shop near a mosque in Badarpur's West Deorail region.

Officials revealed that the narcotics were transported from Mizoram to Badarpur for distribution.

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