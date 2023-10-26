The Morigaon district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC to keep away unruly picnickers for feast purposes in all picnic places including Pobitora, Chanka, Amsoi, Charanbeel, Sibakundu, Sitajakhala amongst others after 5 pm.

Whereas, it has been reported that some drunken revellers/picnickers have been creating a nuisance in public and disturbing peace and tranquillity in various picnic/tourist spots in Morigaon district, which includes Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Chanaka, Amsoi, Charanbeel, Sibakunda, Sitajakhala amongst others.

Further, the use of non-biodegradable plastic and the throwing of solid waste into the rivers contaminating the natural water bodies by miscreants are also posing a threat to the aquatic flora and fauna.

Following this, emergent steps are required to be taken to maintain law and order, and public tranquillity and prevent loss of human lives and property and also to protect and preserve the forest and animals therein.



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In a notification, the Moriaon DC states, "In exercise of the powers conferred upon me U/S 144 Cr.P.C. do hereby prohibit the following throughout the district of Morigaon:-

1. Gathering of people for a picnic or feast purposes in all the picnic places of Morigaon District including Pobitora, Chanaka, Amsoi, Charanbeel, Sibakunda, and Sitajakhala amongst others after 5.00 PM.

2. Use or dumping of Non-Biodegradable plastic and other plastic products in and around the picnic spots.

3. Use of high-volume loudspeakers, DJ, PA systems, mike etc. in and around the picnic spots.

4. Selling, and buying the consumption of alcohol in and around the picnic spots.

5. Littering and open defecation in and around the picnic spots."

Further, any persons aggrieved by this order may file an objection for exemption from this order.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force until further orders or till modified or set aside by any competent authority throughout the district of Morigaon as per provision of law.

Any violation of this order will initiate panel action u/s 188 Cr. P.C. Considering the exigencies this order is passed ex-parte.