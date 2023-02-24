At least five persons lost their lives after their vehicle lost its control and fell into a roadside ditch in Balipara in the Sontipur district of Assam on February 24.

As per sources, they were travelling to Tezpur when the incident took place.

The identities of the victims are yet to ascertain, however, one of them was identified as Deepen Bora.

Earlier in January this year, at least two people were killed after a Tata dumper collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on National Highway 17 under Boko Police station in Assam's Kamrup (Rural) district.

The said dumper bearing registration number AS01 NC 9882 collided with the truck bearing registration number AS01 JC 3904 on January 24.

''A Guwahati bound sand laden Tata Dumper was parked in the roadside to take rest and in the meantime, the Goalpara bound Tata Dumper and the other truck collided face to face,'' said a local named Chandan Sharma.

Sharma further claimed that the incident took place only because the Guwahati-bound truck was trying to overtake the other parked Tata Dumper.

''After the incident, he immediately called the police and Boko Police responded quickly. But lately the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Boko responded to the accident,'' he added.

As per Police sources, the truck driver is Bhadreswar Patgiri from Dudhnai in Goalpara district while the Tata Dumper's driver's name was identified as Krishna Das from Bamunigaon in Kamrup district.

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