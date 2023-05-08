A total of five lost their lives and six others were seriously injured in three separate road accidents on National Highway (NH) 17 in Assam's Boko, sources said on May 8.

The first accident occurred in Chokabaha village between around 8 to 9 PM on May 7 where three people were hit by an unidentified vehicle.

In the incident, Dayal Rabha from Mouman village died on the spot and two others were seriously injured.

The injured persons were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for better treatment and later they were referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The second and awful accident took place in the Singra Reserve Forest, where an alto vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 EE 6267 lost control and directly hit a tree which claimed three lives on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Rupesh Choudhury, Bhabesh Thakuria, and Manash Pathak, who were a resident of Nagarbera.

In the other hand, the three who were injured were taken to GMCH for treatment.

According to the sources, People of the Alto vehicle had gone to attend a wedding ceremony in Raipara village of Boko and the incident took place while they were returning.

The third incident took place in Borpara village, where a bike bearing registration number AS 25T 6944 collided with a truck on May 7 night.

In the accident, the bike rider died on the spot while the pillion was injured seriously.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Shiva Das died on the spot while the 22-year-old Sadananda Das was injured seriously.

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