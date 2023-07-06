A total of five tribal militant groups have officially laid down their arms in a ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati on July 6.

The arms laying down ceremony was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other state ministers, including state dignitaries.

Office bearers of Adivasi Welfare and Development Council are leading the ceremony with the aim of restoring peace and harmony in the state.

Earlier, around 39 cadres of Adivasi People’s Liberation Army (APLA) laid down their arms in Assam on June 1, 2023.

The Security Forces of Spear Corps have always endeavoured to mainstream the misguided youth who have taken up the path of insurgency. Towards this aim, Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) and Spear Corps in conjunction with Assam Police, through their relentless efforts have successfully pursued homecoming of 39 active cadres of Adivasi People’s Liberation Army.





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