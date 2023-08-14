Two more people died on August 13 even as the flood situation improved a bit in the state of Assam in the last 24 hours, according to sources.

As per the report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), both the deaths happened in Sonitpur district, taking the death toll in this year’s flood and landslides to 14.

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The report further stated that three rivers in the state are flowing above the danger mark at the moment. Those are Disang at Nanglamuraghat, Beki in Baksa and Barpeta district and Brahmaputra at Dhubri and Nimatighat.

According to the report, presently eight districts and sub-divisions remain affected by floods. Those are Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar and Sonitpur. There are as many 22 revenue circles that are under the clutch of flood havoc.