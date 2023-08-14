Three persons who were involved in Rashtriya Bajrang Dal’s firearms training workshop in Assam appeared at the Mangaldoi Police Station on August 14 after receiving interim bail from court.

The three individuals who were detained by the police in connection with the incident have been identified as Subrata Das, Abhijit Ghosh and Dinesh Kalita. It needs mention here, Dinesh is the president of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal of Assam unit.

A case was registered against the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal for organizing a seven-day training camp from July 24 to 30 where men aged 18-30 years were given weapons training.

The event sparked a massive row regarding the use of firearms during training and public gatherings.

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