Assam Tea Tribes Students Association ( ATTSA ) on 20 June appealed the government to revise the school timings as heat wave has been replaced with incessant rain in the state.

"Every morning from the last few days the sky is covered with clouds. The day is dark which is followed by incessant rain. It creates great inconveniences to students, guardians and school authorities. I appeal the able administration to review and revise the school-timings", Irot Tanti, a senior leader of ATTSA in Tinsukia district told India Today NE

"Generally it rains with cats and dogs early morning between 6am to 8am so it becomes difficult to take children at school. The roads are also being damaged by rain so it would be better to bring back into force the normal school time", Sagar Goswami, a guardian said.

Meanwhile, in wake of the current weather crisis in the state the inspector of schools at Bongaigaon district has already revised the timings of both provincial and private educational institutions on June 17 from 9am.

According to flood reporting and information management over 30 thousands people have been affected. The flood waters have wreaked havoc across 18 districts.

Landslides have also been reported in several parts of the state.

Also read : Assam: Flood water enters MLA’s house in Kokrajhar, people evacuate to safer places