Heavy rains in Kokrajhar district over the past few days have triggered artificial flooding in many areas, including Kokrajhar, Fakiragram, Gosaigaon, Bugaribari and Jharbari.

Amidst this, flood water entered Kokrajhar MLA Robiram Narzary’s residence as the river water level surged inundating many parts of Lower Assam.

Incessant rains have triggered massive flooding and erosion in several parts of the state of Assam with people residing near the riverine areas moving towards safer places to escape the threat posed by rising river water level.

On the other hand, prices of vegetables have shot up in the market due to artificial flooding.

The road to the same Fakiragram station is completely submerged in artificial floods due to which people are facing immense trouble.

Also read : Manipur violence: Assam Rifle personnel seizes mortar while night checking in Thoubal, 4 arrested