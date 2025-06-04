The flood situation in Assam has worsened significantly, with six additional deaths reported on Tuesday, bringing the total fatalities due to floods and landslides this year to 17.

The number of affected individuals has surged to over 6.33 lakh across 21 districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) .

The recent fatalities were reported from Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Morigaon, Cachar, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia districts.

The worst-hit district is Sribhumi, with 2,31,536 people affected, followed by Nagaon (99,819) and Cachar (89,344). In total, 1,506 villages across 69 revenue circles are inundated .

A total of 223 relief camps are operational, sheltering 39,746 displaced individuals. Additionally, 288 relief distribution centers are providing essential supplies. The floods have submerged 14,739 hectares of cropland, causing significant agricultural losses.



Also Read: Wetland conservation key to tackling urban floods: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Seven rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are flowing above the danger level at various locations. The Katakhal River has overtopped its highest flood level at Matizuri in Hailakandi district. Two embankments have been breached, and three others damaged, leading to disruptions in road, railway, and ferry services .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the flood situation with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring full support from the central government. CM Sarma visited Cachar district, one of the worst-hit areas, and directed the administration to expedite relief measures. He emphasized the need for wetland conservation to mitigate future flooding risks .

The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange alert' for several districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and follow local advisories .

As the situation remains critical, authorities continue to monitor developments and provide assistance to affected populations.