The flood situation though is improving in few pockets of the state of Assam, there are still places rains continue to pound causing massive water-logging and overflowing of rivers and streams.

Crossing a treacherous overflowing Brahmajan river along the Assam-Arunachal border of Gohpur, residents of Kekurijan indulge on a risky route everyday to cross over to the other side of the river.

People from several villages have to travel every day across the Brahmajan river with no proper arrangement for a bridge.

Miffed at the administration for not addressing to the problems faced by the residents of Kekurijan, the residents have requested for the construction of an embankment so as to stop the overflowing waters of the Brahmajan river from entering the villages. The villagers have also urged the administration as well as the government to build a bridge to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles across the river.

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