The flood situation in Assam has escalated significantly, with 161,209 individuals now impacted by the deluge. One more fatality has been reported in Hailakandi district, raising the death toll to 26. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), relentless rains over the past 24 hours have inundated 470 villages across 28 revenue circles in 15 districts.

The affected districts include Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Goalpara, Nagaon, Chirang, and Kokrajhar. Karimganj remains the hardest hit, with 152,133 people affected, followed by Nagaon with 5,247, Kokrajhar with 900, Biswanath with 818, and Nalbari with 676 individuals affected.

The Kopili River in Kampur, Nagaon district, is currently flowing above the danger level, exacerbating the flood conditions. Approximately 5,114 people are seeking refuge in 27 relief camps in Karimganj, and 17,935 non-camp residents are being housed at relief distribution centers in Hailakandi and Karimganj districts. Additionally, 93,895 animals are reported to be affected by the floods.

Infrastructure damage has been severe, with eight incidents of road damage recorded in Biswanath, Darrang, Lakhimpur, Tamulpur, and Udalguri districts. Moreover, there have been two embankment breaches in Lakhimpur and five instances of embankment damage in Biswanath.

Urban flooding has also been reported in Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), and Kokrajhar districts, affecting 532 people in Kokrajhar. In Kamrup, waterlogging has occurred in parts of North Guwahati (Wards 4, 5, and 6) on June 18, 2024. In Kamrup (Metro), areas such as Bamunimaidam, Chandmari, Anuradha, and Gandhi Basti in Guwahati experienced waterlogging due to heavy rain on June 18, 2024. Dispur faced waterlogging in Sijubari, Hatigaon, Wireless, Greenland Path, Saneki Path, Rukminigaon Manasha Mandir Path, Kahilipara near SBI, Sagaon Patharquary Main Road, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Byelane No-09 Rupkonwar Path, and Byelane No-03 Sahid Dilip Huzuri Path. Azara saw waterlogging at Natun Basti and Daharapur Chowk due to the heavy downpour.

As the state grapples with rising waters, relief operations are intensifying to support those affected by the floods.

Also read: Embankment on river Kaldia in Assam's Bajali damaged due to flood, negligence