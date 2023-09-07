The flood situation in Assam has improved significantly as the number of affected population has decreased to 36,696, according to the latest bulletin released by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The daily flood report published by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) mentioned that no River was flowing above the highest flood level.

Currently, only 7 districts remain affected by the floods including Dhubri, Darrang Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Nagaon. Moreover, 11 revenue circles under these districts remain affected, the report concluded.

In the meantime, no deaths or people missing have been reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to floods now remains at 18.

Also read : Nagaland's Handloom and Handicrafts Expo season announced