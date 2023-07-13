Flood situation continues to remain grim in Assam and the worst affected areas are Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, an official bulletin stated on July 13.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, no human lives have been lost in the last 24 hours. As a result, the overall number of human lives lost to date stands at seven.

Beki (Road Bridge), Disang (Nanglamuraghat), Brahmaputra (Dhubri; Neamatighat) is currently flowing above the danger level, the ASDMA stated.

Altogether 179 villages in 19 revenue circles are underwater and 2211.99 hectares of cropland have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.



Also Read: Assam on high alert after Bhutan notifies to release excess water from hydropower dam

Meanwhile, the Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC) of Bhutan, which runs the Kurichhu project in eastern Bhutan, announced on July 13 that it will be carrying out a Reservoir scouring of Kurichhu Hydropower Plant on July 14.

In a notification, it stated that the Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) will release the water stored in the reservoir from 00:00 Hrs of 14th July 2023 in a controlled manner and is expected to complete by 9:00 Hrs of the same day.

Assam chief minister taking note of it tweeted, "The Royal Government of Bhutan has informed us that tonight there will be an excess release of water from the Kurichu Dam. We have alerted our district administrations to remain vigilant and assist the people in every possible way in case the water breaches the Beki and Manas rivers."