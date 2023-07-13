The Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC) of Bhutan, which runs the Kurichhu project in eastern Bhutan, announced on July 13 that it will be carrying out a Reservoir scouring of Kurichhu

Hydropower Plant on July 14.

In a notification, it stated that the Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) will release the water stored in the reservoir from 00:00 Hrs of 14th July 2023 in a controlled manner and is expected to complete by 9:00 Hrs of the same day.

Assam chief minister taking note of it tweeted, "The Royal Government of Bhutan has informed us that tonight there will be an excess release of water from the Kurichu Dam. We have alerted our district administrations to remain vigilant and assist the people in every possible way in case the water breaches the Beki and Manas rivers."

The Royal Government of Bhutan has informed us that tonight there will be an excess release of water from the Kurichu Dam. We have alerted our district administrations to remain vigilant and assist the people in every possible way in case the water breaches the Beki and Manas… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 13, 2023

Meanwhile, the Baksa district administration is preparing to tackle any untoward situation after the Bhutanese government release the water.



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A team from the revenue circle office in the district is seen camping on the banks of the Beki River as there is a possibility of heavy damage in the Narayanguri area on the bank.

On behalf of the administration, the SDRF, NDRF is also kept on stand-by mode for any rescue operation.

The administration moreover has made possible arrangements to keep pregnant women and children away from the flood-prone area.

A team along with the Chairman of Sunbari VCDC along has tried to bring awareness in the area by highlighting the possibility of flooding due to the release of water from the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant (KHP).