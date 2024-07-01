Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 1 stated that the flood situation in Assam has worsened since last night (June 30).

The Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat and Tezpur, and other rivers are also above the danger mark in several areas.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Nalbari, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Tinsukia, and other regions, predicting that the situation will become critical in the next 3-4 days.

Currently, floods have affected 14 districts, 41 revenue circles, and 698 villages.

A total of 2.74 lakh people have been impacted so far. The NHPC has released 409 cubic metres of excess water, following which 21,000 people in North Lakhimpur have been affected.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma briefs PM Modi on Assam's second flood wave, secures central support

"From last night the flood situation in Assam has deteriorated. The water level of the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat, and Tezpur and other rivers are also flowing above the danger level mark in many places...IMD has alerted heavy rainfall in Nalbari, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Tinsukia and other places and in 3-4 days the situation will be critical. Till today flood is in 14 districts, 41 revenue circles and 698 villages...Till today 2.74 lakh people have been affected...NHPC has released 409 cubic metres of excess water. 21,000 people have been affected in the North Lakhimpur," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 1, received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the state's escalating flood situation.

The conversation focused on Assam's current battle with its second wave of floods this year, primarily caused by heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh and parts of upper Assam.

During the call, Sarma provided a comprehensive update on the flood conditions and outlined the relief measures implemented by the state government. The flooding has impacted numerous districts, disrupting daily life and posing significant challenges for residents and authorities.

"I explained to him that Assam is experiencing a second wave of floods this year due to heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh and part of our upper Assam districts. I also briefed him about the relief measures undertaken by the state government," Sarma wrote on Twitter.