The flood situation in Assam worsened dramatically on June 21, with about 1.2 lakh people stranded across ten districts.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) daily flood report, floods affected about 1,19,800 people in Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur, and Udalguri districts.



As per the ASDA report, as on June 21, 1,19,830 people have been affected due to the ongoing flood.

According to the report, Nalbari is the most striking, with about 45,000 people affected, followed by Baksa with over 26,500 and Lakhimpur with over 25,000.

Floods have affected nearly 34,000 people in nine regions as of Tuesday. The administration has established 14 relief camps in five districts, sheltering 2,091 people, and 17 relief distribution centres in five districts.



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Army, paramilitary forces, NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), civil administrations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and villagers rescued 1,280 people from various locations. Currently, 780 settlements and 10,591 people are underwater.



According to the ASDMA, 85 hectares of cropland in Assam have been devastated. Massive erosions were seen in Baksa, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, South Salmara, Udalguri, according to the report.

Landslides caused by heavy rain have been observed in Dima Hasao and Kamrup Metropolitan, according to the report. Flood floods have destroyed embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure in Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Chirang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Udalguri, Dhemaji, and Majuli.

Many urban areas in the districts of Barpeta, Darrang, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kokrajhar, and Nalbari were swamped. According to the ASDMA, the Brahmaputra's tributaries Beki at Road Bridge, Pagladiya at NT Road Crossing, and Puthimari at NH Road Crossing all run beyond the danger mark.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'Orange Alert', indicating very severe to highly high rainfall over numerous districts over the next three days.

"Moisture incursion is very likely to continue due to strong low-level Southerly/Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India during the next two days."

"Under its influence, widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall/ thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to continue over the northeast region during the next two days and likely to decrease gradually thereafter," IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati said.

