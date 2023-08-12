The flood situation once again worsened in Assam as the state received heavy rainfall in the past two days, affecting over 27,000 people in six districts.

175 villages under 18 revenue circles of Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Darrang, Jorhat, Golaghat and Sivasagar districts continue to remain under deluge due to the flood situation.

At least 44 villages under Jonai, Dhemaji, Gogamukh and Sissiborgaon revenue circles have been affected by the current wave of flood, according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Sissiborgaon revenue circles remains the worst affected as over 10,300 people have been affected by the flood along. Several families and individuals have left and moved to safer places after the flood waters entered into their homes.

The flood waters have submerged 396.27 hectares of cropland in Dhemaji district alone. Meanwhile, the flood waters have inundated 2047.47 hectares of crop area in six flood-hit districts.

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