A video of a youth allegedly swimming across Kushiyara river in Karimganj, Assam and entering Bangladesh has surfaced online, raising questions on the security and surveillance of the Border Security Force (BSF).



The youth whose identity has still not been determined yet, swam across the Kushiyara with his clothes and other items left at the immersion ghat on Kalibari road in Karimgannj town, according to eye witnesses.

After eye-witnesses raised an alarm, the BSF tried to nab the man, but failed to do so. According to sources, the Bangladesh police have managed to nab the man in Jockeygunge, Bangladesh.

A month ago, a Bangladeshi man had entered Karimganj in Assam on a bike after crossing two BSF check gates at Sutarkandir port, a very sensitive area of Karimganj along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

But till date, the police or the intelligence department has failed to find out the Bangladeshi youth. In such a situation, there is a lot of doubt about how secure the Indo-Bangladesh border in Karimganj is.



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