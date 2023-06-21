The flood condition in Assam deteriorated marginally on June 20, with 34089 people reeling under the impact of the deluge across nine districts, according to an official bulletin.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) daily flood report, about 34089 people have been impacted in the districts of Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur, and Udalguri. Lakhimpur has been hit the most, with over 22,000 individuals affected, followed by Dibrugarh (3,900) and Kokrajhar (more than 2,700), according to the report.

The downpour has affected approximately 31,000 people in ten Assam districts as of Monday. In a separate statement, the ASDMA stated that the Royal Government of Bhutan has issued a weather advisory stating that cloudy weather with light to moderate rainfall is possible in isolated areas of the country over the next two to three days, potentially leading to rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

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"ASDMA advises all residents living in Assam's riverine areas to be prepared with emergency supplies and to avoid entering rising waters during this period." Furthermore, residents are warned to avoid unnecessary activities like as fishing, collecting firewood, swimming, or crossing rivers during these days," it stated.

The administration maintains one relief camp in Kokrajhar, where 56 people have taken refuge, and 24 assistance distribution facilities in four districts.

According to ASDMA, 523 villages are currently underwater, and 5,842.78 hectares of cropland have been devastated across Assam.

It reported that massive erosion has occurred in Barpeta, Sonitpur, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, and Udalguri. Landslides have also been recorded in Cachar, Dima Hasao, and Karimganj as a result of heavy rain.

Flood floods have also destroyed embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure in various areas.

According to the report, urban areas in Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kokrajhar, and Nalbari districts were swamped.

However, no river is currently flowing beyond the danger level. The India Meteorological Department predicted "very heavy" to "extremely heavy" rainfall in many Assam districts over the next three days on Monday.