Assam Rifles personnel on June 19 seized a 51mm mortar from a vehicle that was coming from Thoubal towards Imphal in Manipur at around 10 pm.

During a normal frisking and checking duty, the Assam Rifles personnel intercepted a Tata Safari bearing registration no AS01-BH-4431 along NH-2. During the search, the security forces seized one mortar (NL009504 GCF 2005) and arrested four persons in connection with the recovery.

The arrested persons have been identified as Haorongbam Ranjit, Ngangom Shanta Meitei, Abujam Naoba and Mutum Robindra.

Later, they were handed over to Lilong PS today, June 20. Accordingly, an FIR has been registered against them.

It is further reported that today at around 4 am, a huge mob tried to storm Lilong PS in connection with this arrest but were dispersed by a team of Thoubal District Police and C/33 AR.

Subsequently, it is reported that locals in various locations of Thoubal Districts blocked roads as a mark of protest against the arrest.

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