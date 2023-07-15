Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 15 informed that the water level of all four rivers continue to remain below the danger level, despite the release of excess water from the Kurichu Dam in neighbouring Bhutan.

CM Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, “As of now, the water level in all four rivers of Lower Assam remains below the danger level, despite the release of excess water from the Kurichu Dam. We are closely monitoring the situation”.

With the improvement in the weather conditions in the upstream neighbouring country since Thursday, the amount of released water may not be huge, the chief minister said.

According to the data shared by CM Sarma, the water levels of Beki, Mora Pagladia, Kaldia and Pahumara are below danger level, with the first two recording a falling trend in the level.

The Pahumara river is maintaining a steady water level, while the Kaldia is showing a rising trend.

CM Sarma on July 14 had informed that the Royal Government of Bhutan had informed the northeastern state of the release of excess water from the Kurichu hydropower plant. According to the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority, till Friday evening seven people have been killed in floods in the state this year .

Over 41,000 people in ten districts remained affected to date, with more than 2,700 people taking shelter in 12 relief camps in five districts.

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