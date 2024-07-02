Assam Police has announced that a total of 3,057 people and 419 animals have been rescued as of yesterday in the ongoing flood rescue efforts.

In a post on X on July 2, the police said that the teams of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Fire and Emergency Services Assam are working tirelessly to ensure everyone's safety.

The ongoing flood situation in Assam has escalated, impacting 14 districts and affecting 2,70,628 residents. According to reports, the state has received an average rainfall of 21.6 mm, exacerbating the crisis.

Flood warnings have been issued across 41 revenue circles and 698 villages.

Earlier today (July 2), Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said that the construction of broken embankment in Bankuwal and Golaghat will begin in three days. He further added the team will use advanced technologies to expidite the process and that the work will be completed in 15 days.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 1, assured the public of continuous monitoring of the flood situation in Dibrugarh, where thirteen fishermen were stranded on a riverine islet in the Brahmaputra River since June 28.

The surge in water levels of River Dhanashree and River Brahmaputra has led to a critical situation in Orang National Park. Approximately 70 per cent of the park is now underwater due to the flooding.