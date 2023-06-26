In a bid to aid in flood relief measures in Assam, two MLAs from the state, have donated their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's relief fund.

The two MLAs who have donated their salary are Sushanta Borgohain and Manab Deka.

''Really appreciate the warm gesture of our Hon’ble MLAs - Shri Sushanta Borgohain and Shri Manab Deka who donated their one month's salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid in our flood relief measures,'' Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on June 26.

Really appreciate the warm gesture of our Hon’ble MLAs - Shri Sushanta Borgohain and Shri Manab Deka who donated their one month's salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid in our flood relief measures.@manabdeka @borgohainSBG pic.twitter.com/zWSdF59YkH — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 26, 2023

It is worth mentioning that the grim impact of floods in the state has claimed five lives so far and over 150,000 people affected by the raging waters.

As per the flood report, Barpeta district recorded the highest number of affected individuals, followed by Bajali and Lakhimpur.

The report further claimed that a total of 155,896 people have been affected, including 73,915 males, 70,046 females, and 11,935 children.

''The district-wise breakdown shows Barpeta with 87,232 affected individuals, followed by Bajali with 44,617 and Lakhimpur with 17,086,'' the report claimed.

While no rivers are currently flowing above the danger level, the floods have impacted 11 districts/subdivisions, namely Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Tamulpur.

The report also highlights that 23 revenue circles and 563 villages have been affected, with Kamrup, Nalbari, and Barpeta districts bearing the brunt.

Also read: Assam Floods: 5 lives lost, over 150,000 people affected