The flying squad operation conducted by the Bongaigaon district administration seized a sizeable amount of cash from a vehicle on April 4.



Acting on variable inputs, the flying squads targeted a specific vehicle identified by its registration number, WB02AA3215.

This operation resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of cash totaling Rs 4,31,200. The raid took place in Shahid Bedi, situated within Bongaigaon town.

Notably, the money was confiscated due to apparent violations of election regulations, specifically concerning individuals carrying amounts exceeding Rs 50,000 during the election period.

Also read: Meghalaya Deputy CM calls HNLC for peace talks amidst Ichamati violence